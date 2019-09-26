EXCLUSIVE: FCC Chair Pai discusses historic $950M allocation for P.R./USVI

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
The Federal Communications Commission today approved $950 million in funding to improve, expand, and harden communications networks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Chairman Ajit Pai, who has been front and center of the telecom recovery efforts for Puerto Rico and the USVI since day one after Hurricanes Irma and María hit in September 2017, discusses the historic vote in an exclusive interview with News is my Business.
