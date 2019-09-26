Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: FCC Chair Pai discusses historic $950M allocation for P.R./USVI

September 26, 2019094
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, center, presides over the agency's Open Meeting to discuss a number of pending issues. (Courtesy: FCC)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

The Federal Communications Commission today approved $950 million in funding to improve, expand, and harden communications networks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Chairman Ajit Pai, who has been front and center of the telecom recovery efforts for Puerto Rico and the USVI since day one after Hurricanes Irma and María hit in September 2017, discusses the historic vote in an exclusive interview with News is my Business.

Thanks to our sponsors that make this podcast happen! For sponsorship opportunities, please send us an email to sales@newsismybusiness.com

Author Details
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.

Related tags :

Comment here