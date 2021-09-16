Execs moving up at Triple-S, Telecinco, Paradores, Foundation for PR, Merck

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes new appointments and re-shufflings at the top positions of a cross-section of industries in Puerto Rico.

From left: Carlos Rodríguez, José del Amo, and Ilia Rodríguez. (Standing) Juan Serrano, Roberto García-Rodríguez, Víctor Haddock and Ivelisse Fernández. (Sitting on couch on right) José Novoa and Arturo Carrión.

Expanded responsibilities for Triple-S Management senior leadership

Roberto García- Rodríguez, CEO of Triple-S Management, announced organizational changes in the senior leadership team to support the company’s integrated health care strategy.

“During 2021, we have been sharpening our corporate strategy and preparing the corporation’s leadership to support its implementation. Today Madeline Hernández-Urquiza, President of de Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage, made public her decision to retire. As a result, we are announcing new responsibilities for our senior team to support our strategic direction,” said García-Rodríguez.

The changes are as follow:

Juan Serrano, chief strategy officer & executive vice-president of healthcare delivery, also becomes president of Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage.

Ivelisse M. Fernández takes on a new post as chief growth & customer experience officer and will continue as head of marketing, communications, and Fundación Triple-S.

Carlos Rodríguez, the corporation’s chief legal officer adds responsibilities for compliance and becomes the chief legal and compliance officer.

Ilia Rodríguez, who heads human resources, becomes chief talent and administrative services officer.

Victor J. Haddock, chief financial officer, is now also responsible for enterprise risk management.

The new appointments are in effect as of Sept. 15. Hernández-Urquiza will support the transition through her retirement date of Oct. 31.

Nilka Aulí-Cedeño

Telecinco appoints new sales director

Telecinco announced the appointment of Nilka Aulí Cedeño as its new sales director.

Aulí, who has more than 20 years of experience in the field of advertising, has the priority to provide high-quality service to the Telecinco’s clients.

“For us it is very important to be present, current and consistent in our client service efforts. Our role is to be a business partner, not just a supplier; to that end, it is necessary to contribute to their market visibility and help them increase their reach, aligned to our growth as a company,” she said.

Aulí has worked in top-tier advertising agencies in Puerto Rico and possesses a proven background in advertising and media sales. Through her work, she is known for playing crucial roles in generating income in highly competitive markets.

Aulí will oversee the entire sales team and lead the sales strategies of Telecinco’s products, including ABC Puerto Rico, WORA TV, digital, and others. Telecinco is a Puerto Rican company with more than 65 years on the island, and is also the parent company of ABC Puerto Rico, WORA-TV, Canal 24 Horas, Telecinco 5.4 and InterTV 5.2.

Paradores Association renews leadership team

The Association of Owners of Paradores and Tourism of Puerto Rico announced its new leadership team, which includes young entrepreneurs with talents and experiences in the field of tourism, hospitality, and customer service.

Christian Rivera

Xavier A. Ramirez

Xavier A. Ramírez — Assumes the position of president of the association. He is co-owner and general manager for the past 11 years of the Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from the University of Puerto Rico in Carolina and a Master’s Degree in Hospitality and Tourism from Rosen College at UCF.

In addition, he has 18 years of experience in the hotel, restaurant, and entertainment industry and is considered an expert in digital marketing.

Christian L. Rivera — Assumes the position of vice president of the association. He is a young entrepreneur who has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Ana G. Méndez, Gurabo campus and was manager at Bowlera in Caguas for seven years. Since 2018 he has been co-owner and general manager of Parador Guánica 1929, and he manages the Lincoln Center Plaza building in Caguas with his own service company.

Francisco Martinez

Tomas Ramirez

Francisco Martínez — Assumes the position of secretary of the association. He represents the third generation of El Buen Café Parador and Restaurant, founded by his grandfather Héctor Martínez, in 1980, and where he occupies the position of general manager. For the past seven years he has worked there, where he has held several positions in the restaurant and the hotel. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Development from the InterAmerican University

Tomás Ramírez – Joins the management team again as treasurer of the association. For four years he was president of this association, and currently holds leadership positions in Discover Puerto Rico. He holds a pharmacy degree from the University of Puerto Rico, a Master’s in Leadership and Organizational Development from Capella University, and certifications in Neuro-Linguistic Coaching and Programming.

Alma Fronteras

Foundation for Puerto Rico expands executive team

Nonprofit organization Foundation for Puerto Rico appointed Alma Frontera and Patricia De La Torre to its executive team, as vice president of operations and programs and vice president of stakeholder engagement, respectively.

Patricia De La Torre

In her new role, Frontera will oversee the organization’s operations, as well as the economic development programs led by the foundation.

She has more than 20 years of experience managing event productions, logistics, and projects in various sectors, including hospitality, tourism, entertainment, media, consumer brands, marketing, and others. She made the transition to the nonprofit sector after the passing of Hurricane Maria, heeding the call to create a resilient Puerto Rico.

She joined the foundation as director of economic development programs. In this capacity she oversaw more than 230 missions across the island with 500 volunteers, benefitting more than 150,000 people.

Meanwhile De La Torre will be responsible for strengthening ties with the entity’s stakeholders and creating new relationships that help accelerate Foundation for Puerto Rico’s mission.

De La Torre is a seasoned strategic marketing, sales, and communications executive known for building strong and valuable brands. She is anticipatory, with diverse points of view and easily adapts to market changes. She has a vested interest in impact investing and social innovation to eradicate poverty. Patricia previously was the director of private partnerships at the Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico, where she achieved a 50% increase in income and a 75% increase in donor retention, annually.

From left: Melyved Mattei, Sonia Camacho, Johnattan Rodriguez and Diana Marín.

Merck Puerto Rico creates Digital and Data Analysis Department

As part of its goal to continue experimenting, learning and rapidly expanding business innovation initiatives to continue responding to the needs of patients on the island, Merck Puerto Rico announced the creation of its local Digital and Data Analysis Department and presented the team of professionals that will make up the unit.

Johnattan Rodríguez will be responsible for leading the digital transformation of the local operation as director of the new unit. Rodríguez has worked in the advertising industry where he held several positions in the digital area. A graduate of the Sacred Heart University with a bachelor’s degree in Advertising, Rodríguez has received several awards related to the digital advertising industry.

The new group includes three other professionals and experts in data and digital analysis. Diana Marín will serve as a data analyst, helping to make better business decisions by identifying patterns, trends, and important information to connect effectively and directly with patients. Melyved Mattei is the data manager responsible for promoting data management and governance. Sonia Camacho, a specialist in customer relationship management, will be responsible for maximizing the program’s efficiency.