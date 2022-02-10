Execs named in security, nonprofit and advertising sectors in Puerto Rico

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes executive appointments in sectors including a security, a nonprofit organization, and an advertising firm in Puerto Rico.

AGMA Security reinforces team of experts

Local firm AGMA Security, based in Hormigueros, is marking its 12th anniversary this year by reinforcing its team of experts to face the increased need for professional security on the island and abroad.

From left: Héctor Agosto and Carlos Cases.

AGMA President Edgardo Toro-Chiques said to respond to the urgent need for security that exists on and off the island, he has brought back to Puerto Rico four top-level security professionals.

The new team includes new COO Carlos Cases-Gallardo, who served as director of the FBI in Puerto Rico from 2013 to 2016 and then as Deputy Director of the International Operations Division responsible for directing 63 FBI offices and operations abroad.

Héctor E. Agosto Rodríguez, a retired officer from the Puerto Rico State Police with a 34-year career culminating in the four-star rank of Colonel, has been named CCO. Also joining the team as Business Relations Manager is Arthur A. Estopiñán, former chief of staff and spokesman for the US Congress Foreign Affairs Committee with 27 years of experience, and Arnaldo Claudio, retired Army colonel with 30 years of military service, who assumes the position of Quality Control Manager.

AGMA Security Service is a Puerto Rican company founded in 2010 that currently has 200 employees. The company got its start by getting contracts in the federal sphere and has continued to grow to expand its services to the private sector.

ASPIRA names director of academic affairs

William Gómez, executive director of ASPIRA of Puerto Rico, announced the appointment of Sasha M. Montañez-Correa as director of academic affairs. Montañez will also oversee the ASPIRA Alternative School Program with centers in Aguada, Moca, Mayagüez and Carolina, where she previously worked as a teacher.

Sasha M. Montañez

“We’re very proud that Montañez is assuming this position, which will be focused on the development of strategies to ensure the implementation of academic services in line with curricular planning, review and expansion of curricular offerings leading to academic degrees. Her experience in the educational area will be instrumental in strengthening the services we offer at ASPIRA,” Gomez said

Montañez holds a master’s degree in Planning from the Universidad Metropolitana and obtained her bachelor’s degree in General Education from the Universidad del Turabo. She is currently in the final stage of his doctoral studies in the Theory, Design and Curriculum Evaluation program at the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras campus. She also has a Professional Planner license and certifications as a facilitator and coach for online education.

In her professional beginnings, she worked as Coordinator of the Academic Program of the Administration of Juvenile Institutions of Puerto Rico and was Coordinator of the Academic Support Program at Dewey University. During her career at ASPIRA, Montañez has worked in institutional development as a curriculum developer and instructor. In addition, he directed the Farm to School programs, sponsored by the federal Department of Agriculture and Bridge to Employment in alliance with the pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson.

Subway names new regional president

Sandwich restaurant chain Subway announced that Jorge L. Rodríguez has joined the company as its new president for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Rodríguez replaces João Augusto Fugiwara, who will transition out of his corporate role and focus on working in the field as a business developer and franchisee.

Rodríguez will be responsible for continuing efforts to expand Subway’s presence in the region, developing and driving commercial strategies and initiatives focused on maximizing results for all Subway restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Rodríguez brings to Subway a “unique, global perspective and results-oriented approach that will allow him to accelerate growth based on effective strategy, leadership, innovation, and customer satisfaction,” the company stated.

Before joining Subway in January, Rodríguez held leadership positions in several industries, such as finance, retail, and consumer goods in Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific for more than 25 years.

He will leverage his international experience in transformation and executive management, extensive background in financial management at multinational corporations, and his commercial and strategic expertise to increase sales and drive profitability for Subway and all its franchisees in the region, reaching the new level of excellence to which the company aspires.

In recent years, Rodríguez oversaw the global financial turnaround of McDonald’s and held international management positions at Bacardi Martini and Burger King. Rodríguez is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA from the prestigious Fordham Gabelli School of Business.

Andrés Rodríguez

WPP Group appoints new VP of Strategy and Planning

As part of its strategic growth plan, the multinational advertising agency group VMLY&R/WT/GREY promoted executive Andrés Rodríguez as VP Strategy & Planning. In this capacity, Rodríguez —who has been with the company for more than 25 years in several roles — will continue to oversee strategic development and transformation of the agency’s brands, achieving long-term benefits for clients.

“Andrés steps into this role backed by decades of proven experience and expertise in our industry. He has shown total commitment, dedication, and excellent performance in the positions he has held. We trust that he will continue with the same commitment, thus contributing to the growth of our partners,” said Iván Santo, CEO of VMLY&R.

For his part, Rodríguez said, “I’m grateful for the trust that Iván and the great WPP family have placed in me. I’m an eternal student of this profession, and this new role allows me to expand my horizons and continue to evolve.”

Rodríguez has held various roles within the organization, including more recently Director of Planning at VMLY&R and BAV Group, also part of the conglomerate. There he provided direction and focus to brands, differentiating them in the market through efforts focused on creativity and strategic vision. Previously he was Account Director and Brand Manager at several well-known consumer products companies. Rodríguez has degrees from the University of Phoenix and the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus.