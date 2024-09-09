Experts highlight urgency of Puerto Rico’s energy transition

The AES coal-fired power plant in Guayama, Puerto Rico, which generates between 12% and 16% of the island’s energy, is scheduled to close in 2027. (Credit: AES Puerto Rico's Facebook page)

Renewable Energy Producers Association forum stresses the need for large-scale projects and streamlined processes.

Puerto Rico must accelerate its transition to renewable energy to meet future energy demand, experts emphasized during a forum hosted by the Renewable Energy Producers Association (APER).

The event, titled “Renewable Energy as a Fundamental Element in Puerto Rico’s Generation,” was aimed at journalists, media outlets and political analysts. It featured industry experts discussing the urgent need for large-scale renewable energy projects and energy storage to ensure energy security, especially with the upcoming closure of the AES coal plant in 2027, which generates between 12% and 16% of the island’s energy.

Among the panelists were Ángel Rivera, CEO and principal of NuEnergy and former commissioner of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR); Fernando Padilla, vice president of CSA Group and former operations director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA); Ricardo Ramos, former director of PREPA; and Jemaris Martes, renewable energy and microgrid specialist from Glenn International, who served as the moderator.

Rivera emphasized that the transition to renewable energy is essential: “The transition to renewable energy is not just an option, it is an urgent necessity. We must create an energy system that is not only efficient but also meets Puerto Rico’s economic, environmental and public health demands.

Padilla noted the importance of long-term planning, saying, “The challenge is not just to generate more clean energy but to do so in a way that ensures system resilience and stability. We need large-scale projects that can sustain our demand while reducing dependency on fossil fuels.”

Ramos highlighted the looming impact of the AES coal plant’s closure, stressing the need to develop renewable energy and battery storage quickly.

“The closure of the AES plant is imminent, but we have a window of time to prepare,” Ramos said. “We must accelerate the development of renewable energy and battery storage projects if we want to meet Puerto Rico’s future energy demand.”

The panel also discussed resistance from some communities to large-scale renewable energy projects, agreeing that public education on the environmental and economic benefits is critical.

Globally, such projects have proven to be environmentally sustainable and can integrate agricultural practices to maximize land use responsibly, they said.

The event aimed to inform the media about the critical role renewable energy plays in Puerto Rico’s electrical generation.

It concluded with a call for stakeholders, developers and policymakers to streamline permitting processes for renewable energy projects while maintaining environmental safeguards.

The panelists agreed that with proper policies and projects in place, Puerto Rico can achieve its renewable energy goals of 40% by 2025 and 100% by 2050, as established by Act 17 of 2019.