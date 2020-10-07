Podcast

Experts offer tips to keep cyber fraud under control

October 7, 20200204
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. (Credit: Michael Borgers | Dreamstime.com)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, an effort launched through a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance in October 2004.

This year’s theme is “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart,” helping to empower individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace, the entities said.

To discuss strategies to stay safe while online are Tanya Sánchez, financial lines underwriting manager for insurance company AIG Puerto Rico and Marco Ramos, senior consulting manager for accounting firm RSM Puerto Rico.

Author Details
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.

Related tags :

Comment here