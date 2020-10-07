Experts offer tips to keep cyber fraud under control

October 7, 2020 204

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, an effort launched through a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance in October 2004.

This year’s theme is “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart,” helping to empower individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace, the entities said.

To discuss strategies to stay safe while online are Tanya Sánchez, financial lines underwriting manager for insurance company AIG Puerto Rico and Marco Ramos, senior consulting manager for accounting firm RSM Puerto Rico.