Expo Franquicias Caribe to spotlight franchise development in Puerto Rico

The event is free of charge, and registration is available through Eventbrite.

Expo Franquicias Caribe, the only event specialized in the development and promotion of local and international franchises in Puerto Rico, will take place Aug. 11-12.

The event will be held at the Pedrín Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan, thanks to the support of the Economic Development Office of the Municipality of San Juan.

“The Economic Development Office of the Municipality of San Juan and its director, Daphne Barbeito, welcomed the event as it is fully aligned with the economic development plan of the capital city, which is focused on the development and support of small and medium-sized enterprises,” said Ricardo Rivera-Badía, franchise expert consultant and event producer.

Expo Franquicias Caribe continues with the objective of serving as the only platform for all local franchises that have been developed with the purpose of expanding locally and internationally.

The event also aims to educate about the franchise industry and the benefits of franchising a business by standardizing all its processes.

“In Puerto Rico, the number of local franchises is increasing significantly, and Expo Franquicias Caribe allows them to expose themselves to local and international investors,” Rivera-Badía said. “All editions of the event have been very productive for all the companies that have made themselves known and have managed to grant new franchises.”

During the two-day event, a comprehensive educational program will take place. This free program will offer a wide range of specialized seminars on topics such as acquiring a franchise, financing, finding the ideal location and franchising one’s business.

“For Puerto Rico, it is very important to continue developing local franchises that represent us as ‘Marca País’ and compete on an equal footing with other international brands,” Rivera-Badía added about the island’s “nation brand,” its marketing initiative to attract tourists, investors and talent.

The event is free of charge, and registration is available through Eventbrite.