Facebook hosting ‘Boost your Business’ seminars in P.R.

July 16, 2018 402

Social media giant Facebook is hosting a series of “Boost your Business” seminars in Puerto Rico this week, it announced.

On July 17, the event will be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, and the program will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A second seminar is slated for July 19 at the Mayagüez Resort from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The “Boost your Business” seminar is free to the public, and all businesses are welcome to attend. Local business owners will learn how to optimize their social presence, engage customers on the world’s largest social network, and gain tools that will help them drive their businesses forward.

“Facebook is looking forward to working with local communities to help give the people of Puerto Rico more of the skills needed to compete in today’s digital workplace,” the company stated.

Gov. Ricardo Roselló will kick off each event by offering remarks on the importance of small business for the local economy as well as the importance of Facebook for small businesses.

Following the governor’s remarks, Facebook experts will share best practices and strategies for success, and a panel of local small business people will then weigh in with their own tips and tricks.

According to a 2016 Puerto Rico Small Business Survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, growing internet sales was ranked as a most useful training need for business growth among local small businesses.

“When Facebook heard that Puerto Rican small businesses wanted to learn how to use the internet maximally, it became a driving force behind why Puerto Rico was chosen to host ‘Boost your Business’,” the company noted.