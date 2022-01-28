Fairmont El San Juan Hotel delivers $7,500 to Make-A-Wish Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bohemarie Barnés, president of Make-A-Wish Puerto Rico, receives the donation.

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel delivered a donation of $7,500 to Make-A-Wish Puerto Rico as part of its annual initiative, the “Trees of Hope” program.

Over the holiday season, the hotel’s lobby was decorated with Christmas with the names and logos of the companies that contributed.

“For more than 30 years, this foundation has granted 2,840 wishes,” said the General Manager of the Fairmont, Kelley Cosgrove.

The event was enlivened by Tempo de Violines, and the guests were able to enjoy a special menu dishes from the hotel’s culinary offering.

“In addition, we thank these companies that allow us to continue in Puerto Rico with the ‘Trees of Hope’ initiative that is part of our social responsibility program, ‘Planet 21’ and our commitment to the community,” said Cosgrove.

The Puerto Rican companies Garage Isla Verde, Bufete Andreu & Sagardía, The Raevis Group as well as American Express and Foxwoods El San Juan Casino joined the hotel to participate in the event.