Type to search

In-Brief

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel delivers $7,500 to Make-A-Wish Puerto Rico

Contributor January 28, 2022
Bohemarie Barnés, president of Make-A-Wish Puerto Rico, receives the donation.

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel delivered a donation of $7,500 to Make-A-Wish Puerto Rico as part of its annual initiative, the “Trees of Hope” program.

Over the holiday season, the hotel’s lobby was decorated with Christmas with the names and logos of the companies that contributed.

“For more than 30 years, this foundation has granted 2,840 wishes,” said the General Manager of the Fairmont, Kelley Cosgrove.

The event was enlivened by Tempo de Violines, and the guests were able to enjoy a special menu dishes from the hotel’s culinary offering.

“In addition, we thank these companies that allow us to continue in Puerto Rico with the ‘Trees of Hope’ initiative that is part of our social responsibility program, ‘Planet 21’ and our commitment to the community,” said Cosgrove.

The Puerto Rican companies Garage Isla Verde, Bufete Andreu & Sagardía, The Raevis Group as well as American Express and Foxwoods El San Juan Casino joined the hotel to participate in the event.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico Food Bank distributes $2M to fight local hunger
Contributor September 27, 2021
University of Puerto Rico’s Med School gets $37K donation in PPE from EyeOn LLC
Contributor September 22, 2021
FirstBank donates to 2 nonprofits dedicated to dog adoption, care in Puerto Rico
Contributor September 1, 2021
Açai Express donates $16K to Kinesis Foundation for student college prep
Contributor August 17, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico Food Bank distributes $2M to fight local hunger
University of Puerto Rico’s Med School gets $37K donation in PPE from EyeOn LLC
FirstBank donates to 2 nonprofits dedicated to dog adoption, care in Puerto Rico
Açai Express donates $16K to Kinesis Foundation for student college prep
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.