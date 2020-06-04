Fairmont El San Juan Hotel launches offer for Puerto Rico residents

June 4, 2020 77

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Isla Verde, which has been serving guests under strict COVID-19 prevention and protection protocols, launched “Respira,” an exclusive summer offer for Puerto Rico residents.

The offer includes a 35% discount for the package for the hotel room, access to the beach, the pool and recreational areas. The offer also eliminates the resort fee and offers the client a $50 consumer credit. There is a minimum two-nights, and guests will be granted a 50% discount on the rental of pool cabanas.

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel has implemented the “All Stay Well” platform with new standards developed and reviewed by a team of expert advisers to ensure maximum effectiveness in preventing the spread of all viruses and pathogens, including COVID-19, property executives said.

“These protocols are overseen by world leaders in testing, inspections, and certifications, as well as infectious disease scientists and doctors and companies specializing in cleaning and hygiene,” the hotel stated.