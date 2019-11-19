Fairmont Hotels & Resorts takes over management of El San Juan Hotel

November 19, 2019 317

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and ESJ Resort LLC today announced the signing of an agreement for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts to become the new manager of El San Juan Hotel in Isla Verde.

The property will join the globally renowned Fairmont collection of luxury hotels, as Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, no longer being run under the Hilton brand.

The current ownership group, through ESJ Resort LLC, will continue to own the property. The hotel’s ownership and Hilton will end the franchise agreement for El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton effective Jan. 2, 2020.

As of this date, the hotel will cease operating as a Hilton branded property, and Fairmont will assume management as Fairmont El San Juan Hotel.

“El San Juan Hotel is proud to welcome the global hospitality group Accor and its luxury Fairmont brand to Puerto Rico,” said Andro Nodarse-León, CEO, LionGrove Capital and Co-Owner, ESJ Resort LLC.

“Both El San Juan and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts share a distinguished international reputation and unparalleled history of service excellence,” he said. “In joining together these iconic brands, we look forward to preserving and furthering the hotel’s extraordinary legacy, as Fairmont El San Juan Hotel.”

The iconic Fairmont El San Juan Hotel will be the first property in Puerto Rico for the luxury brand known for its landmark properties around the world, including The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Mayakoba in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club in Bermuda, Fairmont Banff Springs, and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai.

It also marks the first hotel on the island for Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 4,900 hotels and residences across 110 countries. In addition to Fairmont, the Accor portfolio includes internationally acclaimed brands such as Raffles, Sofitel, SO/, MGallery, Pullman, Swissôtel, Novotel and ibis — supported by one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the world.

“As the newest member of the Fairmont family, El San Juan joins a legacy which extends back more than 100 years, with landmark hotels, unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments which have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907,” said Heather McCrory, CEO, North & Central America, Accor.

“With its own incredible history as a timeless Puerto Rican icon and beacon of island hospitality since opening its doors in 1958, El San Juan is a perfect addition to the Fairmont family. This milestone marks the beginning of our exciting journey together,” she said.

From now through Jan. 2nd, the hotel will operate under the current brand and management team, and the existing reservations system will remain open, taking bookings for both before and after the transition. Fairmont will honor all reservations and event bookings after Jan 2., 2020.