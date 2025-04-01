Fajardo among most popular boating locations in Caribbean in 2025

A catamaran sails near the coast of Fajardo. (Credit: Getmyboat)

The Puerto Rican town ranks behind only Nassau in regional demand on Getmyboat’s list.

Fajardo, Puerto Rico, has secured the second spot among the Caribbean’s most popular boating destinations for 2025, according to a recent report by Getmyboat, the world’s largest boat rental marketplace.

The ranking is based on booking and demand data from Getmyboat, which has served more than 2 million customers through its global platform featuring over 180,000 listings in 184 countries since launching in 2013.

This recognition underscores Fajardo’s growing appeal to boating enthusiasts and tourists seeking memorable maritime experiences. Known for its bioluminescent bays and proximity to the Cordillera Nature Reserve, Fajardo offers ideal conditions for nautical adventures.

Popular excursions include trips to nearby Icacos Island and Vieques, where visitors can enjoy pristine snorkeling and diving spots. Seasonal tours also give guests the chance to witness the glow of bioluminescent organisms — a bucket-list experience for many travelers.

The report notes that yachts are the most in-demand vessels in Fajardo, with 110 available for charter. The area’s reliable weather and calm seas make it a top choice for both experienced sailors and those new to boating, offering year-round opportunities to explore Caribbean waters.

To compile its rankings, Getmyboat analyzed all rental, charter and demand data for Caribbean boating cities in 2024.

Fajardo ranked second only to Nassau, The Bahamas. The rest of the top five included Cartagena, Colombia, as well as Bávaro and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.