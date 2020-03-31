Farm Bureau launches online effort to support Puerto Rico farmers

March 31, 2020 119

The Puerto Rico Farm Bureau has developed several initiatives to promote the sale of local products through the use of technologies, as well as establishing business bridges with restaurants and supermarkets to ensure that nothing goes to waste.

Trade group President Héctor Cordero said the efforts respond the measures taken to fight the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, and its effects on the sector.

To help farmers, the Bureau unveiled an online application where farmers can enter their inventory of fresh products, and the list will be shared with wholesalers, restaurant owners and produce retailers. So far, farmers have registered on the site more than 400,000 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables, and more than 4 million pounds of plantains and bananas from farmers from 32 towns, Cordero said.

The Farm Bureau is also working with lawmakers to lock down incentives for farmers, from tax incentives to the reopening of farmer’s markets with the necessary hygiene controls.

