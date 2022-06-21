Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express to open 10 restaurants in Puerto Rico

Fatburger first opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, offering “grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers.”

California-based FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and 15 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal to open 10 new franchised locations in Puerto Rico.

Franchisee Conceptos Restaurants LLC is leading the deal to bring Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to the island with the restaurants set to open over the next five years.

While no specific locations have been revealed yet, the first two will be open within a year from now, said Erin Mandzik, director of corporate communications for FAT Brands Inc.

She added that each location employs about 20-25 people.

“2022 has been a strong year of growth for Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express with new development deals in Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, and now, Puerto Rico, and we are only halfway through the year,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands.

“Quick-Service and fast casual concepts continue to gain popularity in Puerto Rico, and we are thrilled to be able to make our debut on the island with a partner like Conceptos Restaurants,” Wiederhorn said.

Fatburger first opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, offering “grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers.” Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch, or honey mustard dressing.

FAT Brands currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns more than 2,300 units worldwide.