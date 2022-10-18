FCC Chair to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel will visit Puerto Rico today to survey firsthand Hurricanes Fiona recovery efforts.

She was in Florida Monday to follow-up on Hurricane Ian recovery work, the federal agency confirmed.

Rosenworcel’s trip will focus on learning from local stakeholders about how Florida and Puerto Rico’s recovery is progressing, reflecting on what lessons learned the FCC should consider in future natural-disaster-related actions, the agency noted.

Rosenworcel is set to meet with Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, among other government and industry officials, to assess the status of recovery efforts, which will include a visit to an emergency operations center.

“We’re aware of her visit and her interest in meeting with the industry. If a meeting were to take place, we would be in the best disposition to meet with her,” said a spokesperson for Claro Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Giovanna Ramírez de Arellano, senior director of Communications and Corporate Responsibility at Liberty of Puerto Rico, also said the company is “willing and seeking to meet,” with Rosenworcel.

Attempts to reach T-Mobile for a reaction to the federal official’s visit were unsuccessful.

“Supporting resilient infrastructure has never been more important. The FCC is committed to supporting recovery efforts and doing all we can to help restore communications networks as quickly as possible,” said Rosenworcel.

“I look forward to traveling to Florida and Puerto Rico to learn firsthand what worked, what didn’t, and where the FCC can do better,” she said, noting she is “committed to ensuring that federal policy reflects the on-the-ground needs of public safety communications providers in times of disaster and to improve the performance of communications networks in future emergencies.”

Earlier this month, she stated that the FCC is considering extending support through its Uniendo a Puerto Rico Fund and the Connect USVI Fund beyond its end date of June 2023, to continue providing recovery funding to the islands, as News is my Business reported.