FDI Clinical Research expands in Puerto Rico with $5.8M investment 

Founded in 2002, FDI Clinical Research is internationally recognized for its expertise in clinical studies on liver diseases, oncology, immunology and neurology. (Screen capture)

New facilities in Ponce, Manatí and Humacao will advance biomedical research and create 36 jobs.

FDI Clinical Research, a clinical research institution in Puerto Rico, is expanding with a $5.8 million investment to establish new facilities in Ponce, Manatí and Humacao.

The expansion aims to increase access to clinical studies and further position Puerto Rico as a hub for biomedical research, officials said.

“FDI Clinical Research has demonstrated its commitment to innovation and the development of new therapies in Puerto Rico,” said Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish).

“Its growth reflects the island’s ability to attract investment and establish itself as a strategic destination for clinical research,” he added.

Of the total investment, $2.6 million will be used for machinery and equipment, while $3.2 million will go toward construction and infrastructure improvements. The expansion will also create 36 specialized jobs, increasing FDI’s payroll by nearly $2.4 million.

“The expansion of our facilities will enhance our research capacity and reinforce our contribution to the economic development of the island. It will also provide new therapeutic opportunities for key sectors of Puerto Rico,” said José F. Rodríguez-Orengo, president of FDI Clinical Research.

The expansion follows FDI Clinical Research’s recent integration into the Alcanza Clinical Research consortium, a U.S.-based network of 25 clinics specializing in biomedical research.

Carlos Orantes, CEO of Alcanza, described the move as a strategic opportunity to advance global medicine development while leveraging Puerto Rico’s expertise in clinical research.

“With this project, Puerto Rico strengthens its position as an attractive destination for clinical research, attracting investments and fostering strategic alliances with the biopharmaceutical industry,” added Negrón-Reichard.

Founded in 2002, FDI Clinical Research is internationally recognized for its leadership in clinical studies across liver diseases, oncology, immunology and neurology. The company has collaborated with more than 23 pharmaceutical firms and specializes in Phase I studies, offering patients access to cutting-edge treatments.