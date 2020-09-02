Federal Aviation Administration assigns $14.5M to 3 Puerto Rico airports

September 2, 2020 553

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the assignment of infrastructure grants that represent a combined $14.5 million for upgrades to three Puerto Rico airports.

The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport will receive $6 million, the Benjamin Rivera Noriega Airport will receive $7.3 million, and the José Aponte de la Torre Airport will get a little more than $1 million, the FAA confirmed.

The grants are part of more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 405 airports in 50 states and five territories announced by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said Chao.

The total includes over $1 billion from the Airport Improvement Program and $152 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants.

The LMM airport will use the funds to reconstruct the taxiway, and purchase aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment. In Culebra, the funds have been assigned for a number of projects including buying or rehabilitating an emergency generator, reconstructing airfield guidance signs, reconstructing the airport’s beacon, and repairing the runway and taxiway, among others.

At the Ceiba airport, the funding will be used to rehabilitate the taxiway.