FedEx continues to move shipments to Puerto Rico, USPS provides update on services

Shipping company FedEx confirmed it continues to make its deliveries, while “adhering to all regulations and guidelines from government authorities related to containment of COVID-19.”

Rolando Medina, managing director of operations for the FedEx Express Latin America and Caribbean division, which serves Puerto Rico, “continues to operate inbound and outbound flights to and from impacted areas as local conditions and restrictions allow, and we are taking recommended precautions in terms of pilot, team member and customer health and safety.”

“The safety and well-being of our team members is our top priority. We’re closely monitoring guidance by the World Health Organization and other public health organizations, and taking proper health precautions where warranted,” he said in a statement.

“We’re also encouraging our team members to take any signs of illness seriously and seek medical attention as needed,” he said, urging customers to check the status of their shipments on fedex.com or tnt.com.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed that while it is monitoring the circumstances around the COVID-19 coronavirus, postal delivery, processing and retail operations will continue across Puerto Rico with the exception of four facilities: at the Outlet Mall in Canóvanas; Minillas Station; Plaza Carolina Station; and, Plaza Las Americas Station.

Those offices closed because the buildings in which they are located are shuttered until Mar. 30, in response to Gov. Wanda Vázquez’s executive order mandating a closure of most businesses and a 24/7 citizen curfew.

“[U.S. Postal Service] officials also encourage businesses that may be closed during the curfew period that packages and mail that would be delivered to their business addresses can and should be picked up at their local post office,” the federal agency said in a statement.

Certain locations have also reduced their business hours, including a few in the San Juan metropolitan area, such as the Post Office in Isla Verde, as this media outlet confirmed.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.