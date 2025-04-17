Type to search

FedEx, Operation Warm partner to support Carolina’s student community

NIMB Staff April 17, 2025
The organizations delivered 330 new pairs of shoes to children at Jesús María Sanromá Public School in Carolina.
Employees deliver 330 new pairs of shoes to Jesús María Sanromá Public School in Puerto Rico.

FedEx Puerto Rico employees teamed up with nonprofit organization Operation Warm to deliver 330 pairs of new shoes to children at Jesús María Sanromá Public School in Carolina.

The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on families in the community while promoting the health and well-being of students through play and outdoor activities, officials said. This is the third consecutive year of the collaboration in Puerto Rico.

The event is part of a broader effort between FedEx and Operation Warm, which will provide more than 13,000 pairs of new shoes to students at more than 30 schools across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and South America during the spring season.

Since 2008, FedEx and Operation Warm have worked together through the global FedEx Cares community engagement program, connecting the passion and expertise of FedEx team members with the resources of nonprofit organizations to meet local community needs.

“Through initiatives like this, FedEx reaffirms its commitment to driving positive change in the communities where its team members live and work, as part of its global Drive Forward, Give Back campaign — an initiative that inspires extraordinary actions with a meaningful impact on the world,” FedEx officials said.

