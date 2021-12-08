Type to search

FedEx ‘ready to deliver’ during holiday season in Puerto Rico

Contributor December 8, 2021
FedEx has ship centers in Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Metro Office Park Aguadilla, Ponce, Mayaguez, Caguas, Carolina, Hato Rey, and recently opened new one in Dorado.

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp., confirmed it is once again ready to support customers in Puerto Rico during this holiday season, which is expected to meet or exceed the “unprecedented” 2020 season, as online shopping and e-commerce continues to grow.

“Given the recent growth of online sales in the island, and the arrival of the holiday season, we know customers are increasingly looking for reliable and easy-to-navigate shipping services,” said Rolando Medina, managing director of operations in Puerto Rico.

“From enhancing our intra-island service to continue growing our retail network, we are offering convenient options to our customers while also supporting the influx of volume,” he said.

In addition to its international shipping services, the company is boosting its intra-island offering to serve better local e-commerce businesses and residential customers.

The intra-island service offers transit time of one to two business-day shipping guaranteed to all zip codes in Puerto Rico. Customers have the option of scheduling pickups via phone or online.

Customers also may drop off or pick up their packages at one of the FedEx Ship Centers, one of the 35 authorized ship centers, or at one of the 109 Walgreens stores in Puerto Rico that offer FedEx drop-off or pick-up services at no additional cost.

The company is planning to open three additional ship centers in the upcoming months, although it did not reveal their planned locations.  

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
