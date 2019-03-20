FEMA allocates $1.4M to town of Guaynabo through Public Assistance Program

March 20, 2019 21

The Federal Agency for Emergency Management approved the allocation of $1.4 million in funds under Category B of the Public Assistance Program for the Municipality of Guaynabo, the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency, known as COR3, announced.

COR3 Executive Director Omar J. Marrero said, “under category B, funds approved by FEMA correspond to Hurricane María for protection measures in the emergency period.”

Puerto Rico’s Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, said the funds were granted through the disaster declaration issued after Hurricane Maria for Emergency Protective Measures under the Public Assistance program, which under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act allows the disbursement of federal funds to carry out emergency measures for repair, replacement or restoration of public property.

“Our COR3 team is working hard, reviewing each of the documents that justify all the expenses that have been made in each of the municipalities and government agencies and that certify to the federal agencies the good use of funds. “

“Our goal is to achieve the greatest amount of approval of necessary fund allocations to achieve the reconstruction and transformation of Puerto Rico,” Marrero said.