FEMA assigns $22M to rescue part of Isla Grande’s historic naval base

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

EHP assessed the reconstruction project for piers 15 and 16 and concluded that, despite their deteriorated state, the remains of the buildings at the piers hold significant historical value that should be preserved. (Credit: Puerto Rico Ports Authority)

The scope of work includes the demolition and reconstruction of the dry dock and hangar, among other projects.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Environmental and Historic Preservation (EHP) program has allocated more than $22 million to the Puerto Rico Ports Authority for the demolition and reconstruction of five buildings and the construction of a graving dock shed at piers 15 and 16 of the Port of San Juan, which are located near the Miramar Historic District.

The project follows a memorandum of agreement signed by FEMA; the Puerto Rico State Historic Preservation Office (PRSHPO); the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3); and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority to preserve and document historically significant elements during the reconstruction process.

“Preserving history not only helps us understand the present, but it is also an investment in the future of our communities. It is our responsibility to ensure that progress and innovation respect and celebrate the legacy that defines us as a people,” said José G. Baquero, the federal disaster recovery coordinator.

EHP assessed the reconstruction project and determined that, despite their deteriorated state, the buildings at piers 15 and 16 possess significant historical value worth preserving.

During inspections, period architectural elements, historic anchors and machinery were discovered, underscoring Puerto Rico’s role as a naval operations center during World War II. The dry dock and buildings also contain remnants of the former Isla Grande Naval Air Station, which served the United States between 1941 and 1949 before transitioning into a dual military-civilian facility.

The project includes demolishing and rebuilding the dry dock and hangar, constructing new administrative offices and workshops and allocating more than $355,000 for risk mitigation to prevent similar damage from natural disasters.

EHP provides technical assistance to applicants to support conservation efforts and helps historic building owners address preservation issues before starting construction.

After consulting with PRSHPO, FEMA determined the buildings’ distinctive features qualify them for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the NRHP, managed by the National Park Service, coordinates public and private efforts to protect the United States’ historic and archaeological resources.

To mitigate the construction’s impact on historical remnants, FEMA and PRSHPO recommended preserving some equipment and establishing a public exhibition within the new building to showcase the Ports Authority’s historical collection.

They also advised documenting the architectural features through a photographic collection meeting American Historic Buildings Survey standards. This documentation, including a state architectural inventory form, will be permanently stored at the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture and PRSHPO.

Photographic documentation plays a key role in preserving the buildings’ history, providing insight into their historical and archaeological significance and capturing details that would otherwise be lost due to demolition or alterations.

However, FEMA determined the planned 148-foot-high metal structure for the dry dock would negatively affect the nearby Miramar Historic District. To address these concerns, the Ports Authority will submit a revised design for the structure.