FEMA assigns $47M to 131 recovery projects in Puerto Rico

May 13, 2020 206

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, announced the obligation of more than $47 million in additional funds for 131 projects during the first week of May.

The Humacao Campus of the University of Puerto Rico, 26 parks and community centers from the of Sports and Recreation Department, as well as several roads and municipal parks are among the obligations for more than $1 million each.

Sports and Recreation will receive $11.3 million for projects such as the Río Grande Estates Sports Complex. More than $1.3 million will go toward repairing the baseball field, basketball court, community center, children’s playground, tennis court and outdoor lighting.

Similarly, the Osvaldo Gutiérrez baseball park in Guánica will benefit from a $354,000 obligation which includes more than $70,000 to mitigate against future damage by strengthening fences and other measures, the agencies said.

“Rebuilding these facilities will stimulate the economy, especially in the south and southeast areas that have been so affected by the earthquakes in recent months,” Sports and Recreation Secretary Adriana Sánchez-Parés said.

“Let’s not forget the importance of these facilities for the communities as they promote recreation, family and sports activities. Now we will begin a bidding process followed by the reconstruction of the structures,” she said.

Meanwhile, more than $3.6 million was approved for repairs to the buildings of the Department of Social Work, the Office of Health and Safety, Graphic Arts, and the aviary of the University of Puerto Rico’s Humacao campus.

The project includes the use of nearly $1.5 million of the grant for mitigation measures such as reinforcing the roof and windows as well as installing doors and windows with watertight seals.

Another $8 million was also approved for permanent work in Jayuya. More than $6.1 million is earmarked for repairs to roads in the Timio and Ismael Torres Sectors in the Hoyo Planes Ward, such as replacing asphalt and guard rails for the safety and benefit of the people of Jayuya who travel through these roadways.

“The Municipality of Jayuya continues working with FEMA and COR3 on claims related to damage caused by Hurricane María,” said Jayuya Mayor Jorge González.

“This obligation for the road on Timio Medina will help approximately 25 families reach their homes safely. As soon as the municipality has access to these funds, the work will begin immediately,” he said.