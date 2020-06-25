FEMA assigns $9.5M to Puerto Rico Dept. of Transportation to replace signs

June 25, 2020 109

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced an obligation of more than $9.5 million to the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works to replace signs on 238 roads covering approximately 496 miles in the Aguadilla, Arecibo and San Juan regions.

Some 890,000 residents comprising much of the northern and western region of the island will benefit from these funds, which will help provide drivers with necessary road signage, the federal agency said.

“With the obligation of these funds, we will continue to work aggressively in the installation of the over 18,000 road signs affected by Hurricane María,” said Transportation Secretary Carlos Contreras-Aponte.

“As we promised, through various programs, including ‘Abriendo Caminos,’ we have returned to the island a first-rate state road system that we should be proud of. We thank FEMA for this $9.5 million obligation, which brings the total assigned for these projects to $28 million,” said Contreras Aponte.

These funds will address signs and road markers in 93, 122 and 23 road sections in the regions of Aguadilla, Arecibo and San Juan, respectively. Repairs include removing and replacing aluminum road signs, steel posts and their concrete foundations as well as replacing aluminum plates with reflective sheeting signs.

“Our roads have many needs, so we appreciate this allocation of funds which is very helpful in improving conditions in the municipalities,” said Arecibo Mayor Carlos Molina-Rodríguez.