FEMA awards $10.5M to restore ‘La Central’ school in Santurce

La Central is part of a select group of specialized schools under Puerto Rico's Department of Education. (Credit: FEMA/Adriana Farmer)

The approved funds will repair roofs, doors, windows and other architectural elements that preserve the building’s historic character.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated nearly $10.5 million to restore the Central Specialized School of Visual Arts, a century-old institution listed in Puerto Rico’s National Register of Historic Places.

La Central, as it is colloquially known, belongs to a select group of specialized schools under the Puerto Rico Department of Education, created to develop specific skills in fine arts, sports and academic programs.

“This FEMA award is crucial to restore an institution that is part of our historical heritage, vital for the formation of future artists. Its preservation guarantees that it will continue to be a benchmark in Puerto Rico’s art education, while strengthening its resilience in the face of future disasters,” said José G. Baquero, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster recovery coordinator for Puerto Rico.

The Central Specialized School of Visual Arts is one of the most important schools on the island. Built in the early 1920s, it reflects the solemn design style used by early 20th-century U.S. architects, known as “school specialists.” In this trend, the magnificence of the architectural design evokes the academic and cultural aspirations of the student body.

The wide, long windows take advantage of the school’s elevated and spacious green location to provide natural light and ventilation. This attribute, although both aesthetic and functional, contributed to damage caused by Hurricane Maria, as many windows succumbed to the hurricane winds.

The approved funds will restore structural damage to the roofs, doors, windows and architectural elements that reflect the building’s historic character. Other areas to be restored include floor and ceiling slabs, light fixtures, air conditioners and the interior gymnasium, whose beams and columns will be replaced.

To strengthen the campus, FEMA approved a mitigation item of more than $1.1 million to install impact- and hurricane-proof windows.

FEMA is collaborating with the Puerto Rico Historic Preservation Office (OCHPR, in Spanish) to ensure compliance with environmental and historic laws, regulations and executive orders during the restoration of buildings and structures of historic value such as “La Central.”

In this way, FEMA seeks to ensure that all historic elements are considered when evaluating the project to avoid, minimize and mitigate any adverse effects the proposed repairs may have on the structure.

“For FEMA, preservation of historic buildings and environmental resources is a key issue during the review and approval of reconstruction projects. This component is fundamental in the approval process for federal funds,” Baquero said.