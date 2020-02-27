FEMA, COR3 assign $44M+ to fix road signs, roads, baseball fields, public bldgs

February 27, 2020 255

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Central Office for recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, obligated more than $44 million for recovery efforts related to Hurricane María.

Among the nine projects that were obligated are those for the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, in Spanish), the University of Puerto Rico and the municipality of Juana Díaz.

The DTOP got $18.7 million to replace road signs in 416 roads across nearly 814 miles. This project addresses damage to road signs in the regions of Guayama, Humacao, Mayagüez and Ponce.

“I’m very pleased with this important obligation from FEMA, which gives us the opportunity to begin work on the installation of road signs that were totally or partially damaged by Hurricane María,” said DTOP Secretary Carlos M. Contreras-Aponte.

“These signs will not only help drivers reach their destinations, but also inform them about the traffic-related regulations that apply,” he said.

Meanwhile, the UPR was awarded nearly $7.3 million for repairs to its Bayamón campus, specifically the reconstruction of the School of Business Administration building, the Department of Engineering and several offices.

“This is a very important step for the University of Puerto Rico, since this building was destroyed by Hurricane María,” UPR President Jorge Haddock said.

“We appreciate the work and commitment of our employees with the main teaching center in Puerto Rico, who have served as facilitators to comply with the requirements of the obligation and disbursement of these funds that will be used to demolish the building and build a new structure that meets every safety standard,” said Haddock.

The municipality of Juana Díaz also received nearly $5 million for the Raúl Torres baseball park, described as a community landmark.

The remaining obligations were awarded to the municipalities of Adjuntas, Bayamón, Cidra, Naranjito, Yauco and the Puerto Rico Department of Sports and Recreation.

To date, FEMA has obligated nearly $6.4 billion to Puerto Rico as part of its Public Assistance program.