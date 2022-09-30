Type to search

FEMA OKs $102M in individual assistance claims in Puerto Rico so far

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 30, 2022
In Sabana Grande, with Mayor Marcos Valentin, Pierluisi talked to several residents of the Santa María sector and urged them to submit claims to FEMA.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved $102 million in individual assistance claims filed by survivors of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

Since opening the application window Sept. 21, the agency has received 591,000 individual assistance claims, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said during a news conference to provide an update of the work that local and federal government agencies have done since the Cat-1 hurricane struck Sept. 18.

As of press time, News is my Business was unable to obtain information on how the aid has been split — to cover personal property and other miscellaneous damages — and how many of those claims have been approved and denied.

On Sept. 21, President Joe Biden approved Pierluisi’s request for a major disaster declaration, which authorized FEMA to provide individual and public assistance and hazard mitigation in Puerto Rico. That declaration now blankets the 78 municipalities. The fastest way to apply for assistance is online.

On Thursday, FEMA announced the opening of two more Disaster Recovery Centers in Caguas and Mayagüez to help Hurricane Fiona survivors apply for assistance, upload documents needed for their application and answer questions in person.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also on hand at the center to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, businesses, private nonprofits, and renters, and provide printed information about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
