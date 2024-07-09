Type to search

In-Brief

FEMA OKs $4.3M to repair recreational, tourism projects in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff July 9, 2024
The Punta Maracayo Camping area, open to the public seven days a week for around 30 years, has two FEMA projects under the municipality of Hatillo. (Credit: Municipality of Hatillo)

The Punta Maracayo Camping area in Hatillo and the Villas de Añasco resort are getting weather resilience upgrades.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it has allocated more than $4.3 million for repairs to recreational and tourism projects, including the Punta Maracayo Camping area in Hatillo and the Villas de Añasco resort.

“These accommodations, as an alternative to traditional inns, serve a tourism focused on developing a connection with nature. Our agency is aware of how important it is to support projects that contribute to diverse offerings for Puerto Rico’s social and economic development, while encouraging to value our coasts and natural resources,” said federal disaster recovery coordinator José G. Baquero.

The Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, in Spanish) has more than $4 million from FEMA for Villas de Añasco. The light poles and part of the infrastructure for electricity and water services will be replaced. There will also be repairs to the administrative offices, the concession stand, the lifeguard area, the convention center, the cabins, the swimming pools and the camping site.

Additionally, hurricane resistant roofs and panels will be installed to strengthen the structures against weather events. Mitigation measures for this project include storm shutters for doors and windows, structure reinforcement with hurricane resistant fasteners and the replacement of acoustic ceiling waterproof tiles in the convention center to prevent mold from water infiltration. 

Meanwhile, the Punta Maracayo Camping area, open to the public seven days a week for around 30 years, has two FEMA projects under the municipality of Hatillo. The attraction includes a water park with waterfalls and pools, huts near the Sardinera beach and an open area with water and power service so that trailers can park.

Punta Maracayo is a municipality enterprise that is supported by its own income. Iit is one of the main attractions of Hatillo, according to the municipality’s planning manager, Dermaly Toledo. Summer is usually the peak period, and everything is usually booked. Punta Maracayo has 16 villas, and its main attractions include a restaurant and the recreational area.

FEMA allocated more than $332,000 for work such as replacing roofs, air conditioners and kitchen cabinets, as well as painting certain areas of the facilities. Hazard mitigation measures include fasteners to strengthen roofs and other measures to protect structures from damage due to strong winds.

The agency also allocated more than $20,000 to replace the contents of the Punta Maracayo hotel facilities: tables, beds, kitchen appliances and televisions, among other equipment.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

EDB provides $150K in financing for hydroponic farming in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff April 8, 2024
US Department of Agriculture assigns $1M to repair Añasco dams
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 4, 2022
USDA assigns Añasco, Coamo $152K for biz projects
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 1, 2013
Edwards Lifesciences marks 40 years in Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 11, 2012

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

“Adopting the Circular Economy for solid waste and managing it locally could generate 36,000 jobs.”
– Citizens’ Victory Movement and Puerto Rico Independence Party gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau

 

“It is time to eliminate economic barriers for small businesses, to make it easier to obtain a use permit, to have a system that serves the people.”
– New Progressive Party candidate Jenniffer González

 

“My vision is one in which the government becomes a facilitator and overseer and establishes the necessary structures for generating economic activity.”
– Popular Democratic Party candidate Jesús Manuel Ortiz

 

“The foundation to achieve [job opportunities] is to facilitate the development of our economy, where the person, the family and the community are the great actors of change.”
– Proyecto Dignidad’s gubernatorial candidate, Javier Jiménez

Related Stories

EDB provides $150K in financing for hydroponic farming in Puerto Rico
US Department of Agriculture assigns $1M to repair Añasco dams
USDA assigns Añasco, Coamo $152K for biz projects
Edwards Lifesciences marks 40 years in Puerto Rico
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.