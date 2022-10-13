FEMA seeking applicants to join Hurricane Fiona recovery team

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Loíza, Puerto Rico, October 9, 2022 - Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) staff help Hurricane Fiona survivor apply for disaster assistance in Loíza. The DSA team was accompanied by the Mobile Communications Operations Vehicle, which was located in front of the municipality's high school and gave survivors the opportunity to have an in-person interaction with FEMA personnel. FEMA/Yuisa Ríos

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it is hiring Puerto Rico residents to assist with disaster response and recovery efforts as temporary employees.

Hiring local temporary staff allows FEMA to diversify the workforce while affording opportunities for the residents of Puerto Rico, the agency stated.

Jobs are available for Applicant Services Program Specialists (island-wide), Voluntary Agency Liaison Specialists (island-wide), and Information Management Managers (San Juan area) to address community recovery management needs.

Potential applicants can apply for the following positions:

Local Hire (Applicant Services Program Specialist) is open and posted to USAJOBS – Job Announcement. The job posting is open until Oct. 20 th , or until 100 resumes have been received.

, or until 100 resumes have been received. Local Hire (Voluntary Agency Liaison Specialist) is open and posted to USAJOBS – Job Announcement. The job posting is open until Oct. 21 st , or until 100 resumes have been received.

, or until 100 resumes have been received. Local Hire (Information Management Reports & Planning Manager) is open and posted to USAJOBS – Job Announcement. The job posting is open until Oct. 14th, or until 100 resumes have been received.

Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined hiring process. A local hire’s term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments.

To qualify for any of FEMA’s job openings, the applicant must be a US citizen, must successfully pass a background investigation, and Selective Service registration is required for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.