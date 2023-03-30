Type to search

Featured Government

FEMA seeks college students for internship opportunity

Contributor March 30, 2023
Loíza, Puerto Rico, October 9, 2022 - Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) staff help Hurricane Fiona survivor apply for disaster assistance in Loíza. The DSA team was accompanied by the Mobile Communications Operations Vehicle, which was located in front of the municipality's high school and gave survivors the opportunity to have an in-person interaction with FEMA personnel. FEMA/Yuisa Ríos

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Caribbean Area Office (CAO) in Puerto Rico is seeking college students interested in participating in its Professional Training Program.  The deadline to apply is March 31, 2023.

Students interested in participating of this work experience with the federal government must be bilingual and enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate university program. In addition, they must have U.S. citizenship and pass a qualification and interview process, as well as a background investigation.

Candidates will be selected based on their dedication to public service, their efforts to make a difference in their communities, and their potential for national leadership in emergency preparedness.

By joining this program, college students will have an opportunity to learn about the roles of emergency management officials as they help their communities become safer and better prepared for various types of hazards. The program has a minimum requirement of 15 hours per week.

The program will last one semester, during which students will collaborate with FEMA personnel in Puerto Rico to develop projects that promote preparedness at the local and national levels, as well as the implementation of the individual assistance program.

They will also share with leaders from other federal and Puerto Rico government agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations.  This is an unpaid internship program, but participants will be provided with the necessary equipment to complete their program-related tasks.

Those interested in participating should send their resume and cover letter on or by midnight, March 31, 2023. Selected students will be announced in June after the vetting process is completed. For more information, send an email.

Tags:

Leave a Comment

