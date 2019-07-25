FEMA to reinstate manual drawdown process for P.R. hurricane recovery funding

July 25, 2019 120

Citing the “ongoing leadership changes within the Puerto Rican government,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced its decision to reinstate the manual drawdown process for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico as an additional step to protect the federal investment.

Effective immediately, the Commonwealth must receive approval from the agency to drawdown grant funds for Hurricanes Irma and María recovery.

FEMA Press Secretary Lizzie Litzow said, “Due to the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Puerto Rico is on track to receive a historic level of federal disaster funding. The goal of this unprecedented federal investment is to help Puerto Ricans rebuild for a more resilient future.

“Throughout the recovery process, the federal government will continue to be strong stewards of taxpayer dollars. Given the ongoing leadership changes within the Puerto Rican government, combined with continued concern over Puerto Rico’s history of fiscal irregularities and mismanagement, FEMA decided it is prudent to take additional steps to protect its share of the federal investment by reinstating the manual drawdown process,” Litzow said.

The Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) was notified of the Agency’s decision by way of a letter to outgoing Gov. Ricardo Rosselló sent this morning.

COR3 Spokeswoman Sandra Gutiérrez said the agency’s Executive Director Omar Marrero is aware of the information but did not offer an immediate reaction.

As this media outlet reported, the responsibility for processing and granting funding requests from municipalities and other entities was transferred to COR3 in March.

The manual drawdown process will require the Government of Puerto Rico to submit funding drawdown requests on behalf of municipalities and state agencies prior to receiving FEMA grant funding, she explained.

Additionally, the drawdown request must be accompanied with supporting documentation to certify the amount being requested for drawdown is eligible, allowable, reasonable and in alignment with federal procurement regulations.

“While FEMA has determined these additional financial controls are necessary and prudent, we also remain committed to working with Puerto Rico to ensure long-term recovery efforts underway continue to progress forward,” Litzow said.