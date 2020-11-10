Ferries del Caribe restarts Puerto Rico/DomRep passenger service

November 10, 2020 342

Eight months after shutting down its maritime connection between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferries del Caribe announced it resumed passenger service between both islands over the weekend.

“We’re more than ready to resume passenger travel, after obtaining the endorsement of the Puerto Rico Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, the Government of the Dominican Republic and all relevant agencies,” company officials said in a press release posed on its website.

“We recognize the importance and need of our way of transportation between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, but it was everyone’s obligation to stay home. All of us at Ferries del Caribe are happy and look forward to welcoming you all on board with the proper health protocols. Ensuring the safety and well-being of all our guests and crew is our priority, in order to guarantee an unforgettable travel experience,” the company said.

To travel on the company’s MV Kydon vessel, passengers will have to follow health and safety protocols from end-to-end, including: calling ahead to complete a pre-check in process; remaining in the car when arriving at the pier in San Juan until being notified where to register and have a temperature check; filling out a pre-boarding health form and having hands and shoes disinfected; and wearing face masks and keeping physical distance at all times.

Ferries del Caribe confirmed that common areas will be disinfected regularly, as will the guest rooms. The ship also has an outdoor area where passengers can spend time during the overnight trip. Guests will be given a turn to disembark at their destination.

Ferries del Caribe confirmed it has reduced capacity per trip, as well as the number of people allowed in common areas and the number of seats it has available for passengers. The company will have a health professional on board at all times, it said.

“We thank all the clients who for years have supported us and selected us as their method of transportation between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic,” the company said in the release.

“We’ll do everything necessary for you to feel calm and safe during each journey. The same way you count on us, our employees and the crew also counts on you to comply with all of the measures and protocols established to travel safely. We’re beyond grateful and happy to have you all on board,” Ferries del Caribe said.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.