Fields of Joy reaches 41K+ students through mental health initiative

Since launching in September 2024, the Fields of Joy Foundation said it has reached more than 41,233 students and 4,207 teachers in Puerto Rico through a social-emotional learning initiative developed with Fundación Atención Atención and supported by Direct Relief.

The program offers virtual learning modules for children ages 6 to 12 and their caregivers, available through the Atención Atención (Attention, Attention) Academy platform. Topics include bullying, responsible use of technology and nonviolent communication. The lessons are designed to help children recognize and manage emotions while building interpersonal skills.

According to the foundation, users have completed more than 168,000 lessons to date: 86,110 on bullying, 47,321 on nonviolent communication and 34,996 on responsible use of technology.

“The scale and reach of this initiative confirm the urgent need for accessible educational tools that strengthen the emotional intelligence and mental well-being of Puerto Rican children,” said Lilly A. Oronoz-Rodríguez, executive director of the Fields of Joy Foundation. “This program reflects our deep commitment to promoting mental, emotional and social wellness from an early age.”

Timed to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month, the initiative is part of Fields of Joy’s broader mission to support youth well-being in Puerto Rico.

“The well-being of our children and adolescents is central to building a stronger, more just and more hopeful Puerto Rico,” Oronoz-Rodríguez added. “Now is the time for families, educators, health professionals and community leaders to come together and ensure every child has the support they need to thrive.”

The lessons incorporate characters from Atención Atención — including Lagartijo (Little Lizard), Señor Sapo (Mr. Toad) and Pulga Viajera (Traveling Flea) — to guide children through stories, videos, activities and downloadable materials. According to Fields of Joy, the use of characters from Atención Atención makes the lessons more culturally familiar and engaging for Puerto Rican children.

“We’re very pleased with the collaboration between Fields of Joy and Fundación Atención Atención. The response to these topics has been extraordinary,” said Paula Rivera, executive director of Atención Atención. “In less than six months, we’ve seen outstanding usage from students and educators. This is more than education — it’s an investment in Puerto Rico’s future.”

The virtual lessons are free and available online in the platform’s personal improvement section.

In October 2024, Fields of Joy launched what it described as Puerto Rico’s first free virtual directory of children’s and youth mental health specialists. The directory now includes more than 684 professionals, including psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists, counselors and therapists.

At the same time, the organization created a Children’s Mental Health Coalition with support from Direct Relief to help families with limited resources access care. The effort builds on Fields of Joy’s eight years of work supporting mental health initiatives on the island.

“At Direct Relief, we are committed to supporting mental health — especially among vulnerable populations,” said Ivonne Rodríguez Wiewall, executive director of Direct Relief. “This initiative represents social justice in action: a real step toward equitable health access and stronger emotional resilience for future generations.”

According to the Puerto Rico Mental Health and Antiaddiction Services Administration (ASSMCA, in Spanish), nearly 20% of youth on the island have experienced depression, and one in 10 has attempted suicide. Only about 20% of those in need receive appropriate care.