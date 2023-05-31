Last day to participate in 2023 Ford Environmental Grants

The winners of the 2022 Ford Environmental Grants are currently executing their projects and will also be evaluated, at the end of their term, to determine their environmental and social impact.

For more than two decades, the Ford Environmental Grants program has contributed more than $1.9 million to hundreds of environmental projects in Central America and the Caribbean to continue promoting sustainability and the conservation of natural resources by empowering communities towards a more sustainable future.

On its 22nd edition, the program will distribute $46,000 among the winning community initiatives that have a positive impact on the environment in Puerto Rico and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) identified by the UN to improve the lives of everyone in the world.

The open call period for the 2023 Ford Environmental Grants ends today. Community environmental projects that contribute to sustainability in Puerto Rico can register at the DonativosAmbientalesFord.com page in one of the following categories:

Conservation and Recovery of Biodiversity: Projects related to the protection, recovery and conservation of ecosystems, their flora and fauna and water resources;

Food Security: Ecological agriculture projects related to the sustainable management of ecosystems that are strategic for the availability, access, and consumption of healthy food in vulnerable communities;

Waste Management: Projects that contribute to reduce, reuse, recycle and recover waste generated in the communities and generate a civic culture of proper waste management; and

Renewable Energies: Projects that promote the use of energy sources based on renewable natural resources as a way of contributing to the fight against climate change.

The projects submitted for evaluation must already be in the execution stage in Puerto Rico and have relevant preliminary results.

According to a report carried out by sustainability and social responsibility consulting firm Sinergia507 to study the impact of the winning projects of the 2021 Ford Environmental Grants, the quality of life of 10,622 people on the Island have benefitted, with a greater impact on the following UN SDGs: End Hunger; Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages; Guarantee sustainable consumption and production patterns; Take urgent measures to fight climate change and its effects; Revitalize the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.

These projects are:

Restauración de mangles para ecosistemas resilientes — Program focused on the preservation of the mangroves of Jobos Beach and Secret Spot, in Isabela.

Sembrando Nuestro Futuro — Project focused on creating a model green environment from an agroecological and sustainable perspective, for children between the ages of 5 and 12 from Loíza, Río Grande, Canóvanas and Fajardo.

Incubadora agroecológica — Project focused on promoting more agroecological producers to increase food security in Puerto Rico.

Talleres ambientales con murales participativos en el mercado — Project focused on educating and raising awareness about food security to residents of eight communities surrounding Caño Martín Peña.

The winners of the 2022 Ford Environmental Grants are currently executing their projects and will also be evaluated, at the end of their term, to determine their environmental and social impact. These are: Las Mujeres Siembran, Huerto Riachuelo, Community Rehabilitation of the urban reefs of San Juan and Raíces Urbanas.

