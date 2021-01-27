Financial Analysts’ Society of Puerto Rico announces 1st CFA Ethics Challenge

The Financial Analysts’ Society of Puerto Rico aims to grow a stronger finance community in Puerto Rico by providing ongoing educational and professional events for its members.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Financial Analysts’ Society of Puerto Rico, an organization that groups financial professionals and is recognized by the CFA Institute as an official local chapter, announced the upcoming CFA Ethics Challenge.

The Ethics Challenge is a competition that introduces a case study to teams of college students, who will analyze the ethical issues in the case and present their findings to a panel of judges.

There is a minimum of three teams, each consisting of between three and five students. Due to safety concerns surrounding the ongoing pandemic, the event will be conducted entirely on the Zoom platform. To register, click HERE.

The case to be examined will be delivered to the teams at a kick-off session on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. At the kick-off session, Michael McMillian, from the CFA Institute, will conduct a workshop on ethics from the perspective of the CFA code of ethics and professional standards, the Financial Analysts’ Society of Puerto Rico announced.

The competition will wrap up with an event on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., when the student teams will present their findings of the case to the panel of judges. Each team will have 10 minutes to present and 10 more minutes for the judges to ask questions.

The judges will then meet on a breakout room to fill in the scoring sheets to determine the winner, which will be announced at the end of the session.

The CFA Institute is an internationally recognized organization whose mission is to lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence.

“The Financial Analysts’ Society of Puerto Rico shares the goals of the CFA Institute and seeks recognition by the CFA Institute as an official local chapter,” the trade group confirmed. “The efforts of the FASPR strive for increased awareness of the value of the CFA designation, one of the highest distinctions in the investment management profession.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.