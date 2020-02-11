Financial awareness competition focuses on eco-friendly practices

February 11, 2020 180

This year’s edition of the Financial Awareness Video Contest co-sponsored by the Puerto Rico Bankers Association and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York focused on the importance of implementing eco-friendly practices and the effective use of social networks as part of the strategies to develop and establish a profitable business.

For more than 10 years, the entities have partnered to carry out the contest known for encouraging university students to develop creative audiovisual pieces on financial education issues.

This year’s edition featured the presentation of 27 entries and included topics such as: how to establish a company, how to market a company, how to obtain credit for a company, how to export services or products; and the importance of businesses being prepared to face a catastrophic event.

The first-place winning video is titled “Sueños,” produced by Jeremy Hernández-Cabán, Arislyn Toledo-Samalot and Giovannie E. Ortiz-Meléndez of the University of Puerto Rico, Arecibo Campus.

The second-place winner, “Las Redes están pa’ ti” was produced by Paola N. Rosario-Hernández, Samarys Rivera-Kuilan and Jan E. Rivera-Ruiz of the Universidad Central in Bayamón. The third place, entitled “El Tiburón,” was created by Diara Y. Meléndez-Lamenza, Ilich D. González-Delgado and Jonathan Valle-Febres of the Ana G. Méndez University, Gurabo Campus.

“We are living in times when incorporating eco-friendly strategies and digital strategies must be an integral part of a business plan,” said Zoimé Álvarez-Rubio, executive vice president of the Bankers Association.

“Our goal is that every year the event presents current issues and that students can apply their knowledge to the development of their entries,” she said.

An additional video entry, entitled “Asegúrate” also won the People’s Choice award bestowed by a panel of judges. The piece was created by the team of Emanuel Milano-De León, Jan M. Fuentes-Morales y Jonathan Resto-Ramírez from the Inter American University.

Winners received cash prizes and the first-place team will be flown to New York to visit the Federal Reserve’s headquarters.