ADVERTORIAL

In the constant race for business success, it is essential to be able to count on a banking platform that understands the dynamics and diversity of your business. Furthermore, it is important to have tools that facilitate your banking experience and that are accessible anytime, anywhere. Such support in the journey and development of your business not only ensures the progress you are looking for but also allows you to stay in control with a solid and reliable financial foundation.

With Oriental’s My Biz Account, you’ll find all the support your business needs to move forward in a competitive marketplace. With it, you’ll have the ability to manage your account from any device in real time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing you to make financial decisions from the palm of your hand, whenever you need to, while keeping your business running smoothly.

Also, with just a $25 initial deposit, you can access all of Oriental’s diverse services such as Online and Mobile Banking, a Mastercard Business Debit Card, Oriental Cash Management 24/7, ATH Business and a variety of POS that offer multiple payment processing solutions, ensuring you can meet the needs of your customers. And for entrepreneurs on the go, the PHOTOdeposit service that allows you to deposit checks into your account from your mobile device, an option that saves time and resources.

Another benefit of My Biz Account is that it gives you access to commercial lines of credit or loans, available when you need them, ensuring that you have the financial backing to face any eventuality or to grow your operation.

Oriental recognizes that every business is unique and therefore offers a service that fits the size and complexity of your business. To open your My Biz business account, visit orientalbank.com and go to the Business Accounts section to complete the process easily, quickly and securely. And if you prefer personal assistance, just call 787-620-PYME (7963), a dedicated line for merchants, and you will receive all the help you need. This is just a demonstration that My Biz Account is not just an account; it’s a strategic partner that adapts, evolves and progresses with you.

Certain terms, conditions and restrictions apply. Mobile Banking and Online Banking applications have terms and conditions and require customer registration. POS systems require enrollment and carry additional fees. Oriental Bank, Member FDIC.