Financial Services Forum returns to San Juan Oct. 21-22

Puerto Rico U.S. District Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow will participates in this year's Financial Services Forum. (Credit: Business Wire)

The Financial Services Forum returns for its fourth edition, scheduled to take place Oct. 21-22at the Sheraton Convention Center in San Juan.

The event will bring together more than 40 international experts to tackle the most pressing issues facing the financial and insurance sectors and to highlight Puerto Rico’s strategic role in the global financial landscape.

“In previous years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to featuring top international experts on our stage, and this year will be no different. Throughout the two-day conference, we’ll dive deep into critical topics and explore the significant opportunities available to businesses in Puerto Rico,” said Hugo Córdova, president of the Puerto Rico International Insurance Association.

The Financial Services Forum 2024 will feature experts including as Stephen Muldrow, U.S. District Attorney; Manuel Cidre, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce; José Joaquín Villamil, economist at Estudios Técnicos Inc.; Lorna Vázquez and Emily Pérez from the FBI; Jeff Radke from Accelerant Holdings; Steve Wiggins from Oxbridge Health Inc.; Zachary Kessler and Viviana Muñoz from the U.S. Department of the Treasury; Edward Silva from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York; and Natalia Zequeira, Commissioner of Financial Institutions, among others.

“The fourth edition of the Financial Services Forum represents a turning point for us, as we have expanded the agenda to include new topics pertaining the international banking industry. In a time of vast growth and increasing investment in the island, we aim to provide the most up-to-date tools to support businesses and attract new investors,” said Eduardo Colón, president of the Puerto Rico International Bankers Association.

The event’s agenda will cover a range of key topics for both industries, including innovations in Artificial Intelligence for international banks, regulatory technology, captive insurance, the impact of Act 60 in relation to Act 273 and 399, the fight against white-collar crimes, and U.S. foreign policy in the context of OFAC.

Emerging topics such as cybersecurity, the latest cryptocurrency regulations, sustainable insurance, Fintech, and advancements in anti-money laundering efforts will also be explored.