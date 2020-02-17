Financial services forum to be held Mar. 18-19 in San Juan

February 17, 2020 195

Financial services and insurance will lead the conversation in the 2020 Financial Services Forum to be held in San Juan, on Mar. 18-19 at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel.

The two-day conference will feature local and international speakers, and will focus on the benefits of the island as a destination for business, covering Puerto Rico’s international financial services sector and the latest developments in banking, insurance and specialty financial services, organizers announced.

The conference, sponsored and presented by the Puerto Rico International Insurers Association (PRIIA) and Puerto Rico International Banking Association (PRIBA), has already confirmed top industry experts, including Craig Lemasters, CEO of GXC; Agnes Suárez, general manager at AIG Insurance; John Fitzpatrick, from New York’s AIG office; Walter Keenan CEO at Advantage Insurance; Alberto Bacó, former Secretary of Economic Development; Ken Kotch, principal at Ryan; and Mark Jacobs, CEO at Captive Alternatives, among others.

Experts will cover topics on alternative investment management, captive insurance, cryptocurrency, exchanges and custodians, family office administration, private placement life insurance and reinsurance, plus BSA/AML compliance, with CPE credits available, correspondent banking, mortgage servicing, payments and processing, and trade finance.

“We have been committed in helping the Puerto Rico International Insurer’s Center since PRIIA inception in 2015. The Puerto Rico Financial Service Forum will showcase Puerto Rico as a world class International Financial Center with Law 399 and 273 as its pillars,” said Hugo Córdova, president of PRIIA.

The Financial Services Forum has also included speed networking dynamics where participants will be able to have 15- to 20-minute chats with speakers and/or other attendees, running parallel to the plenary conferences.

The two-day conference will also cover incentives laws applying to financial and insurance companies — Acts 273, 399 — plus other advantages the island has to offer, and its regulatory perspective, organizers confirmed.

“PRIBA, with members that operate in Puerto Rico under both Law 52 of 1989 and Law 273 of 2012 is similarly committed to promoting Puerto Rico and look forward to the Puerto Rico Financial Services Forum as the vehicle to showcase all the benefits the island has to offer to financial services practitioners,” said Eduardo Colón, president of PRIBA.