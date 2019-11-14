Firehouse Subs delivers $64K in equipment to P.R. Fire Department

November 14, 2019 106

As part of its social commitment to safety and Puerto Rico firefighters, Firehouse Subs Puerto Rico delivered $64,000 worth of equipment to fire stations in Canóvanas and Fajardo, the company announced.

The equipment donation was possible through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Both stations received safety suits, tanks, boots, helmets, flashlights, hoses, axes and a thermal camera kit. All equipment is essential to maintain the safety and agile performance of firefighters.

The thermal camera, for example, is vital to visualize with more precision the areas of heat in case of fires where the visibility of the firefighter is limited because of fire and smoke. It is an instrument used to facilitate finding a victim in a fire.

“We’re very pleased to be able to collaborate with the work carried out by the Puerto Rico Fire Department every day,” said Josué Hernández, COO of Firehouse Subs Puerto Rico.

“Their work is one of great responsibility for the benefit of the community. To provide equipment that facilitates their performance fills us with pride,” he said.

The equipment is also the result of the donations received in the restaurants through the contributions made by the guests when rounding up their change at the time of consumption.