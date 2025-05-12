Firehouse Subs Foundation donates $45K in equipment to Camuy

The donation includes 10 full sets of bunker gear, each with a helmet, gloves, boots, pants, jacket and flashlight with carrying bag.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated equipment valued at $45,208 to the Office of Emergency and Disaster Management of the Municipality of Camuy to strengthen the capabilities of first responders in the region.

“We’re exposed annually to emergencies related to the hurricane season, among other emergencies due to weather conditions such as the recent excessive rains. Hence, it is fair and necessary that our first responders have fundamental equipment such as bunkers to do their work in a safe and immediate manner,” said Fernando Oliver, CEO of Latin American Subs, part of the Restaurant Holding Co., which manages Firehouse Subs in Puerto Rico.

Since launching operations on the island 14 years ago, the foundation has awarded $637,478 in safety equipment and support to 12 municipalities. Past grants have included 44 sets of bunker gear, eight extraction tools, 10 thermal cameras, personal protective equipment and an inflatable rescue boat.

Camuy’s emergency office includes 23 staff members providing 24/7 emergency services, including firefighting, rescue and medical response. The office also supports the Puerto Rico Fire Department and operates three ambulances, two rescue trucks and three water supply tankers.

“This equipment, together with the equipment acquired, allows us to strengthen the support we provide to the Puerto Rico Fire Department in firefighting and other critical interventions. Their commitment and dedication make the difference,” said Héctor Matos, director of the Camuy office.

The Firehouse Subs Foundation conducts a national grant process quarterly. The next application deadline is in July.

“Puerto Rico has been graced to receive 34 grants that exceed half a million dollars,” said Carlos J. Morell, president and chief operating officer of Restaurant Holding Co. “We will continue our commitment to encourage more entities to submit their applications on time.”