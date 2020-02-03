Firm to offer free conference to help ‘reactivate’ southern-area businesses

February 3, 2020 171

Looking to help business owners or companies operating in the Puerto Rico’s southern towns hit by recent earthquakes, public relations firm Upfront Communication will hold the “Reactivate your business in times of crisis” conference on Feb. 20.

The talk targets businesses in Ponce, Peñuelas, Yauco, Guánica, Guayanilla, Lajas and Cabo Rojo, whose economic activity has declined after the ongoing seismic activity.

During the activity, participants will learn strategies to strengthen their brands, give greater visibility to their businesses, attract business prospects, and achieve customer loyalty.

Partial results of a survey carried out by Colmena66 in collaboration with other organizations and reviewed in the media, point to the fact that more than 33 businesses in that area have closed temporarily and almost 6% are about to close.

“Small and medium businesses in the south face various challenges that include loss of customers, shrinking markets, increased competition and reduced budgets to invest in marketing,” said Idia Martínez, communication strategist, author and president of Upfront Communication.

“For those in the southern coastal zone, that is compounded by the fact that their businesses have been severely affected by the emergency situation we are experiencing. That’s why we saw in education another alternative to help revitalize this area,” she said.

The activity will take place from 1p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Parguera Plaza Hotel in Lajas. Spaces are limited, so making reservations is suggested by accessing Eventbrite and looking for the “Reactivate your business in times of crisis” event or by sending an email. For information, 787-603-3200.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.