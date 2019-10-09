First Attack ’19: World E-sports summit comes to P.R. Oct. 26-27

October 9, 2019 204

First Attack 2019, considered the most important e-sports competition in Latin America, will take place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center Oct. 26-27, expecting to attract gamers and fans from all over the world and pump some $1.7 million into the island’s economy, organizers said.

First Attack includes the final regional final of the Capcom Pro Tour, an e-sports tournament that attracts more than 200 gamers from over 12 countries who compete for more than $300,000 in prizes. The winner of Street Fighter competition will advance to the Capcom Cup final at the Novo Theater in California for a chance to win up to $300,000.

This year, First Attack 2019 will receive more than 3,500 fans, spectators and gamers from Japan, China, Korea, the U.S., Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico, as well as pro casters and more than 1 million Livestream video views.

“The e-sports sector has grown significantly throughout the world, and Puerto Rico is no exception,” said Ricardo Román, founder of First Attack. “Since 2012, we have been working to create a local gamers community, and this year marks a historic milestone as First Attack positions itself as an important international event.”

“The Puerto Rico Tourism Company is pleased to support First Attack, a globally recognized international electronic games competition, a sector of the e-gaming industry that continues to evolve at a steady pace. Holding this tournament in Puerto Rico allows us to showcase our destination as a progressive one and an ideal location to hold world-class events such as this one,” said Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

E-sports is a multimillion-dollar industry. More than 2.5 billion video gamers in the world feed a global e-sports market that is expected to generate $152 billion in revenue in 2019, up 9.6 percent from 2018, according to a report by games and esports analytics and market research firm Newzoo.

“We’re betting on the video game industry as an important component of the creative economy and as an instrument our youth can use to acquire skills that will prove indispensable for the jobs of the future, those driven by the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Carlos Cobián, founder of Cobian Media and producer of First Attack 2019.

