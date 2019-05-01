FirstBank announces recruitment for FirstInternship Program

May 1, 2019 157

With the goal of offering academic-occupational opportunities and developing college students’ skills in a live environment, FirstBank is announcing their recruitment of participants in the new 2019 summer and September-December semester sessions of its FirstInternship Program.

Eligible students may complete the internship application in the 1firstbank.com corporate website for either session, the financial institution announced.

“The FirstInternship Program offers students the opportunity to learn skills related to the areas of finance, accounting, economy, statistics, technology, industrial engineering, marketing, human resources, law, and computer engineering,” said Glenda L. Vélez Ortiz, vice president and talent manager at FirstBank.

“It’s a way to prepare them for the challenges they will face when they complete their college degrees,” she said.

“We have begun the recruitment process for our FirstInternship Program with junior or senior undergraduate students and those beginning their Master’s degree,” said Legna Fuentes, talent manager at FirstBank.

“We’re visiting various universities to introduce the program, have posted announcements at the institutions and in the social networks, and notified student associations,” she explained.

“Students who are interested in participating can easily apply by visiting 1firstbank.com, going to the Employment area under Internship Application and completing the form to enter the selection process for either the summer session or the regular semester session,” she added.

The summer internship session will run from June to August and consists of 12 weeks of instruction; the regular September-December semester session will run for 16 weeks.

Participants will perform tasks under supervision, will be involved in project development, and will participate in presentations to FirstBank executives and management. They will also attend seminars, conferences, and workshops to broaden their knowledge about banking and develop their academic and professional skills. To date, approximately 150 students have participated in the program.

To be eligible for the FirstInternship Program, students must be enrolled full-time in an accredited university; they must be in their junior or senior year of their Bachelor’s degree or beginning their Master’s, and have a 3.00 average or higher. Students must also demonstrate analytical skills, excellent oral and written communication skills (in Spanish and English), and the ability to work in a corporate environment.