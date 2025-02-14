Type to search

In-Brief

FirstBank announces special branch hours during system maintenance

NIMB Staff February 14, 2025
Customers can continue using their debit and credit cards for purchases, payments, and ATM and ATH Móvil transactions.

Customers will continue to have access to digital banking, ATMs and card services while branches adjust operations.

FirstBank has announced adjustments to its operations due to scheduled system maintenance to improve the customer experience, which will affect branch hours and service availability over three days:

Feb. 14 — Branches that typically close at 5 p.m. will instead close at 4:30 p.m. All other branches will maintain regular hours. Customers can visit 1firstbank.com for specific branch schedules.

Feb. 15 — All branches will be closed, but customers can still deposit checks or cash using the Depósito Expreso service at ATMs.

Debit and credit card purchases, payments, ATM transactions and ATH Móvil services will remain available. Tu Banca Digital will continue to provide access for checking balances, depositing checks and making payments. The FirstLine Solutions Center will operate as usual from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Feb. 17 — On Presidents’ Day, the following branches will open during the holiday schedule from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mayagüez Mall, Montehiedra, Plaza Carolina, Plaza del Caribe-Ponce, Plaza del Sol, Plaza Las Américas, San Patricio, Las Catalinas I, and Humacao. All other branches, FirstMortgage and FirstBank Insurance will remain closed. Other banking services will continue as usual.

Tahe bank encourages customers to plan their banking activities accordingly and use online and mobile banking services for convenience during this period.

Tags:

