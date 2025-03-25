Type to search

FirstBank awards $85K in scholarships, will increase funding this year

Michelle Kantrow March 25, 2025
FirstBank’s YOU First scholarships support low-income students with strong academics who engage in internships, entrepreneurship and financial education programs.
The YOU First program has awarded more than $250,000 since 2021 to support low-income students in Puerto Rico.

The YOU First program has awarded more than $250,000 since 2021 to support low-income students in Puerto Rico.

FirstBank has awarded $85,000 in scholarships to 34 university students across Puerto Rico through its YOU First Scholarship Program, an initiative that supports young professionals by providing financial assistance and academic development opportunities.

Since launching in 2021, the program has granted more than $250,000 in scholarships to students facing economic challenges. At this year’s awards ceremony, held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, FirstBank announced a new allocation of $105,000 for the 2025 edition of the program.

“Our island’s economic development depends to a large extent on what we invest in training our future entrepreneurs and professionals today,” said Ginoris López-Lay, director of Strategic Management and Business Development at FirstBank.

“Through the YOU First College Program, we’re betting on the talent of our young people and providing them with the tools to become the professionals and entrepreneurs who will lead Puerto Rico’s future,” she said.

The scholarships are awarded to low-income students with strong academic performance who participate in internship, entrepreneurship and financial education programs. 

FirstBank partners with multiple universities, including Universidad Católica de Puerto Rico, Universidad Ana G. Méndez, Inter American University (Metro, Bayamón and San Germán campuses), Universidad Politécnica de Puerto Rico, the University of Puerto Rico (Arecibo, Río Piedras and Mayagüez campuses), and Sacred Heart University.

“As a socially responsible institution, we believe that providing equal access to education not only transforms lives but also strengthens Puerto Rico’s economy,” said Nayda Rivera, chief risk officer at FirstBank. “By investing in education, we are ensuring a more equitable and prepared society, building a more prosperous and competitive future for the island.”

In modern business campuses, students not only study technology but also use it as a learning tool.
Insight: The evolution of business education
Contributor March 18, 2025
Since its founding, Kinesis Foundation has awarded more than $13.7 million in scholarships to 836 students in Puerto Rico.
Kinesis Foundation opens call for college scholarships
NIMB Staff March 18, 2025
Saltchuk, Polytechnic launch transportation, logistics talent program
NIMB Staff February 14, 2025
Atlantic University, Carbono3 partner to promote entrepreneurship
NIMB Staff October 22, 2024

