FirstBank benefits 100 nonprofits during year-long 70th anniversary celebration

October 29, 2019 153

FirstBank recently wrapped up the year-long celebration of its 70th anniversary with a volunteer activity during which some 250 employees donated their time to perform cleaning, painting, gardening, restorations and recreational activities in more than 20 nonprofits in Puerto Rico, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“At FirstBank we’re very committed to the communities we serve, supporting them through the volunteering of our employees, financial services and corporate donations,” said Aida García, first vice president and director of Human Resources during “1 te da la mano” activity.

“During this anniversary year, we have helped more than 100 organizations and more than 700 employees have donated 4,000 hours of volunteer work,” she said. “In this closing activity, our employees and senior management officers performed rehabilitation, gardening, recreational and service activities.”

The nonprofits that benefited from FirstBank’s “1 te da la mano” activity were: Boys & Girls Club, Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos, Centro ESPIBI, Centro Ramón Frade, Centro San Francisco, Centro Sor Isolina Ferré, Fundación Alas a la Mujer, Fundación Ángeles Vivientes, Fundación Tesoros de Amor, FUNDESCO, Hogar de Niñas de Cupey, Hogar Forjadores de Esperanza, Instituto Nueva Escuela, Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, Juan Domingo en Acción, Mumas Renaciendo Corp., PECES, Ponce NHS and Proyecto La Nueva Esperanza.

“The volunteer efforts focused on FirstBank’s philanthropic priorities: education, health, housing, environment, revitalization and Puerto Rico’s economic development. These priorities are aligned with the values of our institution and represent our commitment as a corporate citizen to serve Puerto Rico,” said García.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.