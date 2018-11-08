FirstBank awards $38K+ in prizes to contest winners

November 8, 2018 95

Simply by using her ATM card, Thaudy Rosado became the winner of the grand prize in the “Gana con FirstBank” contest — a 2018 Honda CR-V EXL, the bank announced.

The bank also held six additional drawings, picking the following winners: Noemí Gómez and Joshua García each won an Acer Aspire laptop; Jusmarie Martínez and Yerika Rodríguez won Ultra HD Roku Smart 55” TVs; Juan Acosta and Roberto Triangeli were each winners of a pair of Spectacles by Snap Inc sunglasses; Lillia Rivera and Gladys Villafañe won stays for two adults and two children at the Copamarina Hotel en Guánica.

“Customers make use of their debit cards and transfer money through ATH Móvil more and more each day,” said Ángeles M. Valle, marketing and communication manager at FirstBank.

“With the ‘Gana con FirstBank’ promotion, we wanted to give our customers the chance to enter for several prizes simply by using their card to pay for food, gas, clothing, appliances, or to transfer money,” she said.

“We’re very happy with the amount of entries received and pleased that we could give away more than $38,000 in prizes to our valued customers,” she added.

FirstBank recently launched a new promotion, “¡Pásala y Gana con FirstBank!,” to continue rewarding its customers —with $500 a month or a new 2018 car — when they use their debit card to make purchases or transfer money through ATH Móvil.

Every FirstBank deposit account customer of legal age is eligible to enter in several ways, with no purchase necessary. They will receive an automatic entry for each purchase transaction or money transfer to another individual or business through ATM Móvil o ATH Móvil Business; they can also obtain 10 additional entries by visiting www.ganaconfirstbank.com.

The contest ends Jan. 11, 2019, and the rules can be found at www.ganaconfirstbank.com.