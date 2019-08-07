FirstBank debuts Digital Banking platform with Mobile Express Deposit

August 7, 2019 72

FirstBank is launching its new digital and mobile banking platform called “Digital Banking,” which offers customers more features and increased security to manage their banking.

To access, customers must log in via digitalbanking@1firstbank.com.

Some of the benefits of Digital Banking are: greater levels of security, with a superior authentication process for keeping personal information safe; activation of alerts and notifications; payment of FirstBank loans using accounts from other institutions in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland; bill payments to more than 2,000 registered businesses and transferring money between accounts; budget management to track income and expenses; and setting savings goals using the “Your Finances” tool.

Digital Banking includes the new Mobile Express Deposit, through which customers will be able to deposit their checks anytime, anywhere, in a quick and safe manner with a photo from their mobile phone.

The customer will be able to log in to Digital Banking through their computer or by downloading the mobile app from Google Play or the App Store.

The deposit is subject to verification and approval, with a limit of $3,500 per check, per day, and $10,000 a month. Deposits made before 7 p.m. on business days will be posted on the same day.

The Digital Banking app, mobile version also includes new features such as: news stories of interest, product offers, a branch and ATM locator, and links to other sites of interest.