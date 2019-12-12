FirstBank donates commercial office to One Stop career center

December 12, 2019 56

FirstBank’s Community Reinvestment Unit recently donated a 1,268-square foot commercial office to nonprofit organization One Stop Career Center of Puerto Rico Inc.

The space, which consists of a waiting room, a storage area, and five offices, is located in Río Piedras.

One Stop Career Center services sensitive populations such as former inmates who are in the process of reintegrating into the free community through help in areas such as financial training, job retention, health services, legal advice, and home rehabilitation.

“For more than 70 years, FirstBank has offered support and contributed to a number of non‑profit organizations by promoting community development and community stabilization,” said Nayda Rivera, the executive vice president of FirstBank.

“Today is the day we formalize our donation of the commercial property to One Stop Career Center. This new space will hold its administrative offices, which will in turn allow the organization to reach a greater number of young people and adults throughout the island by giving them the necessary tools to achieve a better quality of life,” she said.

On the verge of celebrating its 20th anniversary, One Stop Career Center offers services to members of Puerto Rico’s penal population that help them reintegrate into the community as persons who contribute to society. They are also involved in projects with organizations, foundations, and private and government entities.

FirstBank has donated seven properties and a plot of land to different nonprofits and municipalities, including: Habitat, Salinas and Arroyo; Siembra Vida, Rincón; Perla 2000, Bayamón; Teatro por Amor, San Juan; and to the municipalities of Humacao and Cayey.

Interested organizations and/or municipalities can apply to the Property Donation Program by writing to catherine.rios@firstbankpr.com or info@onestopcareerpr.org.