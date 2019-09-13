FirstBank, ENLACE program inaugurate ‘El Outfit’ at University of P.R.

September 13, 2019 82

As an initiative to contribute to the professional development of undergraduate and graduate students of the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, FirstBank in alliance with its School of Business Administration’s ENLACE Program, inaugurated “El Outfit.”

The 500-square-foot space on the fifth floor of the Ana María O’Neill building is a boutique featuring professional business attire for participants.

“At the time of a job interview, knowledge, experience and skills are fundamental requirements to getting hired,” said Aida García, first vice president and director of FirstBank’s human resources department.

“However, appearance and projection during the interview also play an important role, since it is the first impression the interviewer experiences,” she said.

The purpose of the “El Outfit” project is to give the students of the ENLACE Program the opportunity to select the professional attire — jacket, blouse, shirt, footwear or accessories set — that they can wear in an internship or job interview, or professional events, García said.

Luis A. Ferrao, rector of the UPR-Río Piedras, said the initiative “demonstrates the commitment of this banking institution with the university community and underpins the transcendental efforts of the ENLACE Program for the well-being of our students in their incorporation into the labor market.”

The ENLACE Program’s services reach more than 3,000 undegraduate, master’s and doctoral students, through partnerships with more than 1,000 Puerto Rican companies, as well as multinationals and nonprofit organizations that support entrepreneurship and nurture their workforce with UPR students and graduates through internships and employment opportunities, said Arleen Hernández, program coordinator.

